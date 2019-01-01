Singapore will be part of five-nation Asean bid for 2034 World Cup

Singapore will join Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam as part of a joint five-nation bid to host the 2034 World Cup

Singapore will join , Indonesia, Malaysia and as part of a joint five-nation bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

The proposal for a joint bid was agreed at the fifth Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports in Manila last week.

Such an idea by ASEAN isn't the new as the proposal was first suggested by Minister for Community Development Abdullah Tarmugi and was welcomed warmly by the ASEAN Football Federation.

It was revived in 2011 and again in 2017, but no official bid was submitted and the excitement eventually fizzled out.