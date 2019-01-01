Singapore stumble against Malaysia in AFF U18 Championships

Singapore failed to capitalise on their decent start in the AFF U18 Championships as they stumbled 3-1 against Malaysia.

The Cubs were dominated for large parts of the game as they struggled to contain a rampant Malaysian side led by star forward Luqman Hakim.

Singapore's only goal came from forward, Muhd Zamri as he was able to take advantage of sloppy defending from the Malaysian backline. Singapore will take on next on 11 August.