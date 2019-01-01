Singapore to open AFF U18 Championship campaign against Thailand
Singapore will open their AFF U18 Championship campaign against Thailand tomorrow in Vietnam.
The Cubs have been drawn in group B alongside defending champions Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Cambodia.
The majority of the squad has been drawn from across seven Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs, with two players coming from the Singapore Sports School. Ten players have already tasted SPL action; most notably, Geylang International striker Zikos Chua has scored five goals in the league this season.
he top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals on 17 August, with the third/fourth-placing match and the final scheduled to be held on 19 August.
|Date
|Time
|
Match
|Venue
|7 August 2019 Wednesday
|4.30pm
|
Thailand vs Singapore
|Thanh Long Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City
|9 August 2019 Friday
|4.30pm
|
Malaysia vs Singapore
|
Thong Nhat Stadium,
|11 August 2019 Sunday
|4.30pm
|
Singapore vs Vietnam
|Binh Duong Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City
|13 August 2019 Tuesday
|4.30pm
|
Cambodia vs Singapore
|Thong Nhat Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City
|15 August 2019 Thursday
|4.30pm
|
Singapore vs Australia
|Thong Nhat Stadium,
Ho Chi Minh City