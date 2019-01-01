‘Simply world-class – Fans hail Osimhen’s heroic display in Nigeria win against Lesotho

The young striker scored two goals and provided two assists to help the Super Eagles come from behind to secure victory against the Crocodiles

Football enthusiasts have lauded the heroic display from Victor Osimhen in ’s 4-2 win against Lesotho in Sunday’s qualifying game.

After Masoabi Nkoto opener for the Crocodiles, the striker spearheaded the Super Eagles comeback, setting up Alex Iwobi for the equalising goal before providing the assist for Samuel Chukwueze’s 38th-minute strike.

Article continues below

Osimhen then scored two goals in the second-half to ensure the three-time African champions secured their second consecutive win, despite a late own goal from Chidozie Awaziem.

On the back of the five-star display, football supporters have taken to the social media to applaud the young striker.

Victor Osimhen is answered prayer to another complete striker after Rasheed Yekini



Superb performance from @losclive forward#LESNGA — Ayodeji (@therealcephas) November 17, 2019

#LESNGA @victorosimhen9 is looking more like the Nigerian striker we've all been waiting for the break the international goals set by the great Rashidi Yekini guy is been on 🔥 — Oluwatobi Israel (@Finestteebee) November 17, 2019

#LESNGA okay let's figure out something like for Tammy Abraham Retweet for Oshimehn pic.twitter.com/bkcOAJG5Mp — FULANI_MADE💯🇳🇬 (@mustapha4338) November 17, 2019

Paul onuachu should Jus focus on his club and forget naija or beta look for anoda country cos with Osimhen form,, he can't smell 2mins of play #LESNGA — Bright D'Genius Uzoma (@GeniusUzoma) November 17, 2019

If you see Osimhen Victor 🔥 🎯

Then you get goalsssssss!!! assist!!! Fighter!!!



🎯 Victor is gradually becoming a complete striker ☺ 🔥 #9 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬



🎯 Nigeria attack is becoming lit! 👏



🎯 Rhor doing the qualifier the Rhor way again 👌 no CALCULATORS#AFCON2021Q #LESNGA — בִּנְיָמִין (@benjaminakahi) November 17, 2019