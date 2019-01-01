Simeon Nwankwo's double propels Crotone to Serie B summit

The Super Eagles forward bagged his third brace this season as his team moved to the top of the second-tier league log

Simeon Nwankwo was on target twice in Crotone's 3-2 victory over Venezia on Saturday.

The 27-year-old marked his ninth appearance in the Italian Serie B with his fifth and sixth goals of the season as Crotone climbed to the top of the table.

Nwankwo cancelled out Mattia Aramu's opener in the 35th minute and later put his team ahead 10 minutes after the restart.

The international was in action from start to finish alongside Libya's Ahmed Benali for Giovanni Stroppa's side who grabbed their fifth league win of the season.

Crotone sit at the summit of the Serie B table level on points with second-placed Benevento but have a superior goal difference (plus four goals).

Nwankwo will be looking to build on his third brace of the season when his team visits for Tuesday's league fixture.