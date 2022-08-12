'Silly question!' - Prickly Klopp clashes with journalist that dares to mention Liverpool's 'slow start'

The Liverpool boss was not happy following some on the nose questioning regarding his team's performance on the opening weekend

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated in his pre-Crystal Palace press conference after being asked how to combat his team's "slow start" against Fulham. A far from ideal opening day performance from Liverpool left Klopp frustrated at full-time, leading him to question his team's attitude.

Promoted Fulham caused Liverpool all kinds of problems and twice led last season's Premier League runners up, both times through Aleksandar Mitrovic. Liverpool recovered through an inspired performance from new signing Darwin Nunez, but were unable to take all three points from Craven Cottage.

Why did Klopp lose his cool?

During Klopp's pre-match press conference a journalist asked how he plans on combatting his team's "slow start" from the weekend, which clearly irked the German.

"That's easy. That's a silly question a little bit," Klopp said. "By not being slow!"

The journalist suggested that this was perhaps a pattern that was beginning to emerge toward the back end of last season, to which Klopp responded: "Towards the end, you can't compare that. Your life is so easy! After 55 games, and then you tell me 'oh that was a slow start.' What do you want?

"These are completely different situations, this is the start of the season. I promise you."

What did Klopp say about the weather?

Liverpool face Crystal Palace on Monday night once the temperature in England drops from a sweltering 35 degrees. Klopp was asked about how this could impact his team's performance saying: "It is much better to play at night time than at any other time, but for Crystal Palace it is the same advantage. It is much more comfortable of course."

The journalist asking the question suggested that Liverpool were being 'helped by the fixture list,' which enraged Klopp as he hit back with: "Is this what you take out of it?

"It makes it a fair competition. If we had to play at night and Crystal Palace had to play in the heat that would be a real advantage, so it's just a game at night."