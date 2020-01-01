Sigh of relief for Rwandan clubs as Ferwafa approves $1m solidarity grant

The federation, however, have said they will strictly monitor how the beneficiaries are going to use the money once received

Rwandan clubs are set to benefit from the Fifa Covid-19 solidarity grant after Ferwafa met and approved the allocation to its members.

The Ferwafa Executive Committee approved the sharing formula for the funds during its extra-ordinary meeting and the move will see members share the $1 million available.

According to the Rwandan FA, the decision to allocate the funds was made in consideration of the Fifa Covid-19 regulations.

“The Ferwafa Executive Committee approved the distribution of the Fifa Covid-19 solidarity grant and we believe the funds approved will ease the financial burden our members have been facing due to this pandemic,” said Ferwafa General-Secretary Uwayezu Regis.

“The Ferwafa management will strictly follow up to monitor if the grant has been used in a proper way.”

The U15 Junior Competitions of Rwanda Premier League clubs are set to get RF72.5 million while the football development activities have been allocated RF50 million.

Premier League sides are set to earn RF28 million each while the Second Division men’s league teams have been allocated RF10 million per club.

The general assembly members and the non-general assembly members of the women's teams will earn RF5 million and RF4 million each respectively.

The restart of football activities for all the competitions have not been left behind and are now assured of RF15 million, whereas referees and match commissioners will be given RF17 million to be shared among all the members.

“Ferwafa Executive Committee also resolved that the Fifa Covid-19 solidarity grant will be distributed in two instalments,” the statement added.

“The distribution of the first instalment of the grant allocated to Rwanda Premier League and Second Division men league clubs will be made in consideration with clubs, which took part in the previous season [2019-2020], while the second instalment will be made considering clubs which will take part in the upcoming season [2020-2021].”

The local FA also gave instructions of how the funds to the Division One and Two clubs must be used.

“Payment and clearing of pending salaries of players must be a priority as well as clearing pending salaries of staff,” it continued. “Implementation of guidelines in regards to the mitigation and containment of the Covid-19 pandemic provided by Ferwafa, the Ministry of Sports and other health institutions.”

The committee also deliberated and agreed on the approval of the women football development budget of $500,000.