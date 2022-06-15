'Shut up you clowns!' - Should England sack Southgate after Hungary humiliation?
Should Gareth Southgate to be sacked from his post as England manager following the Three Lions' 4-0 humbling at home to Hungary?
England have been disappointing in their last four matches, following up a 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast with Nations League draws against Germany and Italy sandwiched between two defeats to Tuesday's opponents.
Supporters at Molineux made their feelings known towards Southgate during the humiliating loss to the Hungarians but was the result a mere blip or is it time for change?
What did Southgate say about the Hungary thrashing?
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Southgate said: “It’s a chastening night. When you lose heavily at home it is very, very painful. It was a difficult night for the players. I feel for them. You could see once we went behind the confidence went. I don’t think it’s damaging for the mentality of the group.
“I picked the teams and tried to balance the squad. I didn’t get the balance right to win those matches. We’ve not been at full strength for the matches we’ve lost. I know we’ve got depth and exciting players coming through. We need to be at full strength to win matches. Tonight balance wasn’t right.
“My predecessors have had nights like this. I’ve watched as a kid on the sofa and as a player. I recognise those times.
“It’s not pleasant. The irony is that the pressure we’ve had and reputational comments have come in two Nations League campaigns. In neither have we been able to pick our strongest teams. In the matches where every other manager is judged we’ve had the best performances for 50 years.
“I understand this we’ve had narrative all week. I didn’t think it was correct after Germany. I cannot dress up tonight in any way, shape or form. If we are judged on matches with a full strength team, it is a different assessment.
“The next period is going to be unpleasant and uncomfortable. You are never going to have six years like us and not have difficult nights.”
'Shut up you clowns!'
Of course, all teams go through ups and downs regardless of their quality, and former England man Jamie Carragher has thrown his support behind Southgate and his squad.
“You don't know what you're doing?” he said, referencing chants made by disappointed fans at Molineux.
“Shut up you clowns. This manager has taken this country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966.
“Also, this idea that Southgate is holding this group back is nonsense. This squad is no better than 2004-06, 1996-98. Southgate has overachieved, albeit with favourable draws. Rest up boys and come back to your normal level.”
Is this England's worst home defeat ever?
Tuesday's loss is England's worst home defeat for 94 years, having lost 5-1 to Scotland in 1928.
It is not, however, their worst home defeat of all time, with the the Scots having beaten the Three Lions 6-1 in 1881.
Hungary, meanwhile, are the first team to score four against England since they won 6-3 at Wembley in 1953, when Ferenc Puskas scored twice and Nandor Hidegkuti bagged a hat-trick.
Do England fans want Southgate out?
Given Southgate's ostensible success with England since taking over, fans are split on whether he should remain in the job with Qatar 2022 on the horizon.
