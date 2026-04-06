Shubair, angry: The Egyptian Premier League is plagued by two ridiculous phenomena

Media personality Ahmed Shubair said on Monday that the Egyptian Premier League is witnessing two absurd phenomena this season.

Shubair said on his radio programme: “There are two absurd phenomena in the Egyptian Premier League. The first is that half the managers are sitting in the stands because they’ve been suspended.”

He continued: “Whenever I watch a match, I find two coaches in the stands; in another match, I find one coach in the stands and another on the bench, and then the opposite happens in the next match.”

He continued: “The issue of coaches being sent off has become all too common. As a coach, you are a role model for the team and for your players. So if you are the one making all these protests and causing crises and problems, what will the players do?”

It is worth noting that Nabil Al-Kouki, Al-Masry’s head coach, sat in the stands yesterday during the match that ended with Zamalek winning 4-1, serving a suspension following his sending-off.

He added: “The second phenomenon, which is the most ridiculous thing you could ever see, and I only see it in Egyptian stadiums, as I never see this in any other stadiums. When a penalty is awarded, you find a player from the team awarded the kick sitting on the penalty spot, not for good luck, but to dig under the ball so that it cannot be struck accurately by an opposing player.”

He continued: “It is well known that the ball must be placed on the exact spot to take a penalty, but because of this we see many balls going wide of the goal, and sometimes even into the stands, in poor conditions, especially as the pitches are not in the best condition to begin with.”

Shouber then moved on to discuss Al Ahly’s striker position, emphasising that the complaint seems illogical given the emergence of a number of young talents who have begun to make a strong name for themselves both inside and outside Egypt.

He pointed out that the team has promising players capable of making a difference, which makes such criticism questionable, particularly given the recent brilliance of some of the young players.

He highlighted the transfer of young striker Hamza Abdelkarim to Barcelona, noting that Bilal Attia is close to embarking on a professional career in Spain.

(Read also)... Moroccan international star tops Newcastle’s wish list