Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher escaped a red card following a VAR check after charging out of his area and fouling Cardiff City forward Mark Harris during Sunday's FA Cup tie.

Referee Andrew Madley deemed the foul only worthy of a yellow card, with VAR agreeing with his decision that a clear and obvious error wasn't made.

There were, however, many that felt Kelleher should have seen the decision upgraded to a red card, with the Reds perhaps being fortunate not to have been left with 10 men.

Caoimhin Kelleher goes into the book but should the Liverpool 'keeper have been sent off?



🏆 #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/X8jiCXFHdw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022

What happened?

Liverpool were being held 0-0 by Cardiff when the crucial moment occurred in what could have been a game-changing scenario had the Liverpool keeper been sent off.

The Welsh side were countering fantastically and sent one of their players through on goal before he was hacked down by Kelleher who was attempting to sweep up behind his defence.

Ibrahima Konate's position on the field is the reason for the controversy as it could be argued he was or wasn't quick enough in providing cover for his goalkeeper.

If Konate is in the right spot then the foul isn't deemed as denying a clear goalscoring chance and so a yellow card is the correct decision.

The view from Anfield | Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones

"Caoimhin Kelleher feared the worst, and he wasn’t alone.

"'I think he could be gone here,' tweeted Robbie Fowler, the Liverpool legend. His view will have been shared by plenty inside Anfield. He survived, just.

"Ibrahima Konate’s presence on the cover saved the Reds keeper, but his tackle on Mark Harris looked worse with each viewing.

"A rush of blood, and one which could have cost his side dear on a tricky afternoon. Cardiff will feel aggrieved, as they did in the first half when Konate bundled into Harris in the penalty area. Liverpool rode their luck then, and they did so again with Kelleher."

What's the view on social media?

Konate on the cover has saved Kelleher. Cardiff aren't happy, and Liverpool deal with the free kick. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 6, 2022

Kelleher challenge looks worse every time you see it. Cardiff short on luck here. — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) February 6, 2022

Kelleher was lucky there. Could easily have been a red card on 2 counts. Serious foul play or denial of a goalscoring opportunity #lfc #CCFC — Andy Kerr (@AndyKerrtv) February 6, 2022

