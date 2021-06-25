The 17-year-old joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side from the youth team in February and he is relishing the quality of players he's been training with

Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire has described Juan Mata as the player he admires a lot in the Red Devils’ set-up and one of the cleverest players he’s ever played with.

Shoretire has been playing with the first-team at Old Trafford since he turned 17 in February.

In that same month, he became the youngest player to play for Manchester United in a European competition after he was subbed on in a Uefa Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

The Anglo-Nigerian capped his breakthrough season with the Red Devils with a cameo appearance in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Shoretire believes that his ability to adapt in senior age groups has helped his progression in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The 17-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 games for United’s U23 team last season which helped him claim the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

“I think since I started playing football, I’ve always played at least one year up. I think that has helped me a lot because you have to learn the game quicker as I’m not one of the big ones,” Shoretire told the club’s website.

“So you have to be quite technical, I think, and I look up to Juan Mata. He’s not the tallest or the strongest but is probably one of the cleverest players I’ve seen play and played with. He is always two steps ahead. I admire him a lot.”

Article continues below

Mata struggled for regular playing time at Manchester United last season, making just nine Premier League appearances, with one goal to his name.

When asked if he seeks advice from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who rose through the Academy to the first-team just like him, Shoretire said: “Yeah, definitely. Like, when I’m in and around the training ground, on the pitch training, whenever we’re in between drills, I am always asking them questions because we’ve shared quite a few of the same experiences.

“I can learn from them, say from some of the experiences they’ve had in the past or things they want to help me with, they can advise me. So I can learn a lot from them on a daily basis.”