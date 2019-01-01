Sheyi Ojo: Steven Gerrard waits on Rangers star ahead of Legia Warsaw clash

The Anglo-Nigerian remains a doubt for his side’s European league game with the Legionaries due to injury problems

manager Steven Gerrard will make a late decision on the involvement of Sheyi Ojo in their qualifying game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

The 22-year-old on-loan winger suffered a knock in the Gers' goalless first-leg draw with the Legionaries in .

The injury subsequently prevented the youngster from featuring in his side’s 1-0 victory over St. Mirren in Sunday’s league game.

Gerrard, who revealed the forward has returned to training, will make a decision on the winger’s fitness before their meeting with Aleksandar Vukovic’s men at Ibrox.

"Sheyi Ojo was back out this morning, he seems fine but [it] will be a late decision tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we are fine," Gerrard said in a pre-match press conference.

Ojo has been impressive since teaming up with Rangers in the summer, having scored four goals in eight games, including three in the European tournament.

Victory over Legia Warsaw will see Rangers progress into the Europa League group stage.