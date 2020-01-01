Sheyi Ojo: Cardiff City sign Nigerian and Liverpool winger

In their quest to return to the English top-flight, the Bluebirds have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of the Anglo-Nigerian

Championship club have announced the signing of Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side .

The Bluebirds confirmed the acquisition of the forward on Monday after successful medicals, and he becomes the third summer signing of the club following the arrival of Kieffer Moore and Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Ojo is delighted with the move and looks forward to helping Neil Harris’ men return to the Premier League.

“I’ve got a point to prove and I’m really excited for the new challenge," Ojo told Cardiff City TV.

“Cardiff City is a massive club with great fans and great players – hopefully I can show what I can do here and fit right in.

"Wherever the ball is, I want to be involved in the game as much as possible. I’m delighted to get here in time for a full week’s training with the team ahead of the first home game this Saturday. Now it’s important that we start right."

Cardiff is Ojo’s sixth loan spell away from Liverpool, having also played for Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and in .

The Anglo-Nigerian also featured for French side before he teamed up with Scottish Premiership club last summer.

The winger scored five goals for Steven Gerrard’s men in 36 appearances across all competitions before returning to Anfield at the end of his loan spell.

Ojo has been with Liverpool since 2011 when he signed for the Premier League giants from Milton Keynes Dons, a club he joined at the age of ten.

The winger will hope to make his debut for his new club when they face on September 12.

The forward has featured for England at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U20 levels but he still eligible to play for .