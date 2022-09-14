Sheriff vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Manchester United against Sheriff on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Manchester United are without a group stage win as they take on Sheriff in matchday two from Group E of the 2022-23 Europa League at the Zimbru Stadium on Thursday. The Red Devils opened their campaign with a home 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad while the Moldovan outfit beat Omonia 3-0.

The hosts enter the game after a 2-0 win against Milsami in the Moldovan National Division as Erik ten Hag's men have had the weekend off on account of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although the clash against Sociedad eventually did take place despite the news of the Queen's death, United would have felt hard done by the controversial penalty decision but know well the importance of picking a win against Sheriff.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Sheriff vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Game: Sheriff vs Manchester United Date: September 15, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Sheriff vs Manchester United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Sheriff and Manchester United on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Sheriff vs Manchester United on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Sheriff squad & team news

No new injury concerns in the Sheriff squad but goalkeeper Dumitru Celeadnic will miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Stjepan Tomas is likely to reinstate Mouhamed Diop and Moussa Kyabou in midfield after rotating his line-up in the Mislami Orhei win over the weekend. Likewise, Iyayi Atiemwen - who scored off the bench against Omonia - is likely to start ahead of Steve Ambri.

Sheriff possible XI: Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi

Manchester United squad and team news

Ten Hag revealed that Anthony Martial hasn't returned to training since the Achilles injury. Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams' absence may allow Donny van de Beek a chance in, if the Dutchman has completely recovered from his knock.

The weekend off from Premier League action has allowed for Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes pave their way back to full fitness and fit into the XI.

However, Luke Shaw is still a doubt with a foot injury but Marcus Rashford should start up front after being left out of the Sociedad loss.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford