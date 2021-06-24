Sheeran plays intimate concert to England team ahead of Germany clash, Henderson confirms

The Three Lions got a rare day off ahead of a clash with Joachim Low's side and got a celebrity visitor to their training base

Jordan Henderson has given the details of an intimate concert by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at England's training base at St Geroge's Park.

Gareth Southgate's squad were given their only day off after England's 1-0 win over Czech Republic, which saw them top the group to earn a clash with Germany in the last 16.

Sheeran, who is involved in football through the sponsorship of his boyhood club Ipswich Town, performed at a socially distanced barbeque on Wednesday night.

What Henderson said about the concert?

"I have to say he was a top, top man," Henderson said. "He was a fantastic guy. Straight away he was very warm and as a performer, everyone knows how good he is.

"It was great to have him outside playing a few songs and speaking to him. It was a really good night. To have him around for a few hours was nice."

What else do the players get up to in their spare time?

They have access to a golf course at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, which is close to the Midlands training facility.

On the actual St George's Park grounds are basketball hoops, table tennis, darts boards, gaming stations and a pitch-and-putt area to play mini-golf.

Furthermore, the group have taken up playing the card game Uno together, while the players' bedrooms have been personally designed to give them a homely feel.

What about Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell?

They have been training alone after their interactions with Billy Gilmour, who caught Covid, around the time of England's 0-0 draw with Scotland.

Public Health England have advised that the duo self-isolates for 10 days and trains alone away from the group despite their negative tests.

The Football Association (FA) are trying to find a solution to allow the Chelsea pair to be available to face Germany, with Southgate unlikely to pick them if they miss the final sessions ahead of the match. As one of the leaders with the Three Lions, Henderson has been keeping tabs on the duo.

"I haven’t seen them but spoken to them over texts," he added. "It’s obviously going to be difficult for them this week, a bit boring. But I’m sure the medical team are trying to do things where they can still train within the restrictions.

"We’re not allowed to see them, which is tough. But hopefully, as the week goes on they can come back into team training at some point because they’re two big players for us."

