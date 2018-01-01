Shaw insists Mourinho's sacking hasn't impacted Man Utd's efforts

The team were criticised for their slow style of play under Jose Mourinho butshowed renewed energy during the latest victory

Luke Shaw insists Manchester United's players try to play quick, attacking football under every manager they play for after the Red Devils beat Cardiff City 5-1 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's debut match in charge.

The game was United's first outing after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday, ending a turbulent spell at Old Trafford which saw the United boss consistently criticising players and falling out with the club's record signing Paul Pogba.

Despite a second placed finish being secured last season, United have struggled this term and were left in sixth place, 11 points off the top four, when Mourinho suffered his final defeat in charge against Liverpool at Anfield.

Speaking to United's official website after the victory at Cardiff, Shaw said: "As a Man United team, we always try to play quickly, no matter what manager it is or who it's with.

"We're Man United and that's what we're known for. And today I think it clicked really well and you saw a lot of that today - and a really special goal I feel in the third goal. Great passing, movement, and a great finish to go off with it.

"We kept our composure even when it went 2-1 and we kept doing what we needed to do and we did that amazingly today and well done to all the team. There's things to look forward to now and we need to keep going and do what we did today."

Many fans had complained at the slow and defensive style of play under Mourinho, with some critics claiming the players had stopped running for the Portuguese, but they showed renewed energy on Saturday, scoring five goals including the stunning effort from Anthony Martial in the 41st minute.

But Shaw, who started the game at left-back, was adamant the squad had always been aiming to play with a strong intensity and was pleased to see his team return to winning ways after the dramatic events of the past few days.

"A very good result after, obviously, a tough week for everyone at the club," he added. "But this weekend was looking for a reaction and I feel the lads played really well today, and it's nice to get the three points that we really needed."