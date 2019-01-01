Shaqiri withdraws from Switzerland squad with groin injury

The Liverpool player has been forced to withdraw from the Switzerland team's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers

winger Xherdan Shaqiri has pulled out of the squad after sustaining a groin injury.

The issue has been described as "a painful inflammation in the groin area" and he will now miss the qualifiers against Georgia and .

Shaqiri has been on the periphery for Liverpool in recent weeks but Jurgen Klopp will be loath to lose a member of his squad ahead of a season-defining run of matches.

The Reds are through to the quarter-finals and are challenging for the Premier League title, thanks in part to the six goals Shaqiri scored from October to December.

Switzerland will announce a replacement for the 27-year-old on Tuesday.

Gibraltar and the Republic of Ireland are the other nations joining Vladimir Petkovic's men in Group D of Euro 2020 qualifying.