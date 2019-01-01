Ramos investigated by UEFA after admitting intentional booking against Ajax

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be investigated over comments he made following his booking during Wednesday's Champions League win at Ajax, UEFA has announced.

Ramos was shown a yellow card for a foul he committed in the 90th minute in his side's 2-1 victory. The booking confirms he will be suspended for the second leg in Madrid, but it means he will be available for the quarter-finals if Madrid progress.

"Looking at the result, I'd be lying if I said I didn't force [the booking]," Ramos said when asked about the offence after the game.

"It is not to underestimate the opponent nor to think that the series is over, but in football you have to make tough decisions."

UEFA has announced the defender could face disciplinary action in the in the wake of his admission as they open an investigation.

A statement read: "A disciplinary investigation has been initiated based on Article 31(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations in connection with the statements made by Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos in the above-mentioned match. Information in respect of this investigation will be made available in due course."

