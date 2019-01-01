Live Scores
Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye named Everton Players’ Player of the Season

The combative midfielder was a regular fixture in Marco Silva’s squad in the 2018-19 season with dominant displays in the middle of the park

Senegal international Idrissa Gueye has been honoured with Everton Players’ Player of the Season award alongside left-back Lucas Digne.

The 29-year-old was one of the outstanding players for the Toffees and his defensive contributions were key to the club's eighth-place finish in the English top-flight this season.

Gueye completed the most tackles in Marco Silva’s team and was ranked as the second-best tackler in the Premier League with 143 successful tackles behind Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi [144].

The recognition at the club's end of the season event capped an impressive 2018-19 campaign for Gueye and Digne, who played together for French Ligue 1 outfit Lille before the Senegalese midfielder left for Aston Villa in 2016.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy to be named Player’s Player Of The Year with my bro @lucasdigne 🏆 ⚽️ 🏆⚽️

Next month, Gueye will hope to replicate his fine form for Senegal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Teranga Lions have been placed in Group C against Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

