Senegal youngster Moussa Wague makes Barcelona's Champions League squad

The defender's impressive displays for the reserve team has caught the eye of Ernesto Valverde and he is line to play in the elite European tournament

Uefa have confirmed the inclusion of Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng and Senegal's Moussa Wague in Barcelona's 25-man Champions League squad.

The African duo alongside Jeison Murillo have been added to replace injured Rafinha, departed Denis Suarez and Munir in Ernesto Valverde's team.

Wague has been outstanding for Barca B team since he arrived from Belgian club AS Eupen in August, scoring a goal in 11 league matches.

The defender is yet to play for the senior team but was an unused substitute in their loss 2-1 to Levante in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 fixture earlier in January.

Unfortunately, he is currently serving a four-game ban for hitting a fan in the face during a Segunda B division encounter against SD Ejea a fortnight ago.

Boateng who joined the Blaugrana on a six-month loan from Sassuolo in January is also in contention to feature for the LaLiga leaders in the Champions League.

Barcelona visit Lyon for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 fixture on February 19 before welcoming the French Ligue 1 outfit to Camp Nou two weeks later.