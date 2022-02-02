Senegal have never doubted abilities to win Afcon title – Cisse

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has maintained the country’s desire is to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Lions of Teranga will face Burkina Faso in the first semi-final at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, in Yaounde on Wednesday seeking to reach a second successive final.

“We prepared well for our semi-final against Burkina Faso, even if we didn't have a lot of time,” Cisse told the media as quoted by CafOnline. “We focused on recovery.

“We know the Burkina Faso team well; they remain a good team that is progressing with good players. We are expecting a difficult match, but we are ready. I am thinking of doing everything to pass this milestone of the semi-finals.

“We hope and work to win this African title; we have never doubted our abilities. Our desire is to play the grand final on February 6.”

Meanwhile, Senegal midfielder Joseph Lopy has described Burkina Faso as a good team.

“We are focused for the semi-final against a good Burkina Faso team which remains one of the best in the competition,” Lopy said.

“We will play with positive pressure and a desire to represent the Senegalese flag and the country well, we want to continue the adventure and win the title.”

The Lions of Teranga started the 33rd edition in Cameroon on a low note but they have kept growing in confidence. In their group matches, they started with a 1-0 win against Zimbabwe.

They then drew 0-0 with Guinea before another 0-0 draw against Malawi but it was enough to help them reach the Round of 16. Then they beat Cape Verde 2-0 before beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

The Burkinabe, who finished third in their last appearance in Gabon 2017, reached the semi-finals after gunning down Tunisia 1-0 while in the Round of 16, they eliminated Gabon on penalties after winning 7-6 after a 0-0 result in regular time.