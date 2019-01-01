'Sending Moise to England was a huge mistake' – Kean's father wants Roma move for Everton striker

The 19-year-old made a surprise switch from Juventus to the Toffees ahead of the current season, but has played just 288 minutes in the Premier League

forward Moise Kean made a huge "mistake" moving to Merseyside and should cut short his stay to return to with , claims the player's father.

The 19-year-old made a surprise switch from to the Toffees ahead of the current campaign, in what was seen as a major coup for Marco Silva's side.

However, the Italy international has only made two Premier League starts in total, with just 288 minutes on the field across the opening dozen rounds of the season.

Reports have suggested that the teenager will seek a prospective return to his home country in the new year and now Kean's reportedly estranged father Jean has weighed in on the matter.

Speaking to Centro Suono Sport, Kean Sr blasted the decision of agent Mino Raiola to take the ex-Bianconeri star to the Premier League, hanging the blame on both him and his ex-wife Isabelle Dehe for doing so.

"Sending my son to was a mistake, because he's still too young," he stated. "He's not feeling good at , I didn't like this transfer.

"I hope he can come back to Italy as soon as possible, I hope he goes to Rome, but the important thing is that he comes back here.

"I don't have a relationship with Raiola, I have never met him, I don't think he even wants to see me.

"He demanded my son's power of attorney when he was 14 and together with my ex-wife he wanted to take him to England.

"At Everton, where he is playing now, he is not settling in well. I think he was supposed to wait a few more years before he had an experience abroad.

"If there is a possibility for him to come back to Italy, I hope he can do that, so as not to ruin him."

Kean was widely seen as one of Europe's most exciting propsects in Turin, under Massimiliano Allegri, but was allowed to exit after Maurizio Sarri was handed the reins at the Allianz Stadium.

His lack of game-time has however seen him frozen out of the Italian national team, having missed out on selection for their latest qualifiers, and last featurning against Liechtenstein in March.