Semedo cleared of concussion to boost Barcelona ahead of Copa del Rey final

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele could miss the showpiece event, but the Portuguese full-back has been cleared to take part

have confirmed Nelson Semedo did not suffer a concussion in their last game of the season against .

Semedo was taken to hospital with a head injury that appeared to have put his chances of being fit for Saturday's final in doubt.

But Barcelona confirmed on Monday that right-back Semedo has been cleared following tests and released from a hospital in Bilbao.

The 25-year-old has been a key performer for the Blaugrana this season, racking up 44 appearances across all competitions.

"Semedo has passed the tests for his head injury and has been discharged from hospital," a club statement said.

"He returns to Barcelona to continue with the protocol established in these cases and his return to training will be monitored."

Article continues below

TRAINING PLAN:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday ￼#CopaBarça

Sunday pic.twitter.com/W4Urn8hzHX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2019

Head coach Ernesto Valverde is seeking to win the La Liga and Copa del Rey double for the second season in a row when Barca face in Seville.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are unlikely to be available due to hamstring injuries, while Arthur is another doubt.

Barca completed their league campaign with a 2-2 draw at Eibar on Sunday, having already secured the title back in April - with Lionel Messi grabbing both the goals for the visitors.