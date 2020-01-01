Sellas Tetteh: Ghana's U20 World Cup winner quits Sierra Leone ahead of Nigeria showdown

The 63-year-old has parted ways with the Leone Stars, seven months into his tenure

Ghanaian tactician Sellas Tetteh has left post as head coach of Sierra Leone senior national football team.

The 63-year-old, who rose to prominence after leading to the 2009 Fifa U20 World Cup title, left his position after seven months at the helm of affairs.

His last game remains a 1-0 loss to Benin in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers in November 2019.

"The Head Coach of the Sierra Leone National senior team Sellas Tetteh Teivi has tendered his letter of resignation to the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association," SLFA said in a statement released on Thursday.

"In a letter dated the 11th March, 2020 Coach Tetteh sighted “personal reasons” for his unexpected resignation.

"The President and Executive Committee of SLFA whiles accepting his decision expressed regret at the loss, to Sierra Leone Football, of one of Africa’s most iconic football heroes.

"SLFA wishes the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup Winning Coach great success in his future endeavours."

Tetteh's resignation will be an untimely blow to Sierra Leone who are preparing for their Afcon 2021 qualifying double-header against on March 27 and 31.

It was his second coaching spell with the Leone Stars. The former Liberty Professionals and Ghana assistant coach also led Rwanda between 2010 and 2011.



The Sierra Leone Football Association are expected to announce Tetteh's replacement in the coming days.