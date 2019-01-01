Selim Amallah scores as 10-man Anderlecht hold Standard Liege
Selim Amallah was on target in Standard Liege’s 1-1 draw at home to Anderlecht in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A clash.
The Morocco international found the net in Thursday’s 2-2 Europa Cup clash with Arsenal, and against Vincent Kompany’s men, he continued his fine goalscoring form.
In the 40th minute, Amallah controlled a defence-splitting pass from Felipe Avenatti before slotting past goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge.
However, their lead was short-lived after Kemar Roofe levelled matters in the 67th minute with a fine header.
Anderlecht were reduced to 10-men five minutes later following Sieben Dewaele’s dismissal by referee Jonathan Lardot for a second caution.
Despite the numerical advantage, the hosts could not get the winning goal as the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.
The 23-year-old saw every minute of action while Cameroon's Collins Fai and DR Congo's duo of Merveille Bokadi and Paul-Jose M'Poku were not listed for the tie.
Standard Liege are fourth in the log with 35 points from 19 games and they travel to Waasland-Beveren for their next league outing.