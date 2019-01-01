'Selangor II' may play in Selayang in bid to expand fanbase

Selangor plan to expand their fanbase with the inception of its reserve team, who will not play its home games at the Shah Alam Stadium next season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The reserve team, who will compete in the Premier League next season, may play its home games at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, revealed its secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon.

In an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL), Johan revealed that the decision to have its reserve team play 40 kilometres away from its home ground the Shah Alam Stadium stemmed from marketing needs.

"We feel that we need to expand and reach out towards our fans in other locations, as well as new fans. At least the community there gets to enjoy Selangor football and its not simply focused on one particular location, like Shah Alam.

"Among the venues shortlisted is the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, where we intend to reach out to our fans in Gombak, Ampang, Selayang and the surrounding areas," said the association official.

