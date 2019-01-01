BREAKING: Selangor's Wan Zack could be out for eight months

The 27-year old attacker has picked up an injury in Selangor's friendly match against Home United on Tuesday.

Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor could be missing the 2019 league campaign for his new club Selangor due to an ACL injury, according to head coach B. Satiananthan.

He had slipped unchallenged in the first half of the Red Giants' Tuesday friendly match against Singapore's Home United and had to be substituted off, although he was able to walk off the pitch unassisted.

But the worst is feared to have happened, revealed Satiananthan to Goal on Thursday.

"The first MRI scan performed on him has produced an unhappy diagnosis. But we'll have him scanned a second time, and hopefully this time the result is not bad. We'll know it tomorrow (Friday).

"If the diagnosis is an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury, he won't be able to play for six months, with two more months to get back to full fitness. Such a shame," said the former Felda United boss.

Explaining the incident that led to the attacker's injury, Satiananthan said that the slip happened due to a dip in the UM Arena pitch that the friendly was played on.

"He told me there was a hole (in the pitch), and in trying to avoid the pitch, he fell on top of it instead.

"Strangely enough, this time it's not the same leg that has had ACL injuries previously. His latest injury is to his left leg. That's football for you," he remarked.

Satiananthan asked for the 27-year old player to receive full support from everyone.

"Now it's time for everyone to support him. He's understandably down at the moment. He had told me earlier that he wanted to get called-up to the national team again. He's been working hard, shown his abilities.

"I hope he can fully recover after undergoing treatment," wished the former Malaysia head coach.

When Satiananthan departed Felda after the 2018 season ended to join Selangor, Wan Zack was one of the few Fighters players who followed the trainer to his new team. Wan Zack also had been playing regularly in Selangor's pre-season friendly matches.

