Selangor sec-gen explains why female fans will get to attend FA Cup tie for free

Female supporters of the Red Giants will get to watch the team play for free, when they take on Felda United in their FA Cup third round tie.

The Red Giants have been working hard this season to draw the crowd to their matches, as well as to grow their fan base.

Their recent good run in the has helped them attract a decent turnout to the Shah Alam Stadium as well as to their away matches, but their marketing department is not resting on their laurels.

On Sunday, the outfit announced on their social media and website that female supporters will be given free entrance to their upcoming match; their third round tie against Felda United at home this coming Tuesday.

Female football fans who want to take up the offer need to only upload a photo of themselves to their personal Instagram, Facebook or Twitter accounts, and tag the team's account along with the hashtag #FASBeliJiwa. The post must then be shown to the gate stewards on the matchday in order to gain free entrance.

On top of this, there will also be jersey giveaways for female fans, the details to which will be provided later by the club.

When contacted by Goal, club secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon explained how the initiative came about.

"We found out through a survey of our fans conducted a couple of months ago, that only two per cent of our fans are female. So we thought this is a good time for us to address this; to get more female fans.

"We want to have a more inclusive fan base, especially when women are an important part of the society. In Malaysia football is a sport that is male-dominated; it (attending matches) is a father and son thing while the mothers and daughters stay at home. That way, we will also encourage more families to attend matches. We are also looking into attracting other sections of the demographics in the future," remarked the club official in a brief telephone call.

But while the initiative to draw in a more inclusive crowd is something that should be lauded, perhaps the board should also ensure that their own players do not turn on their own supporters or those of the opponents, as what recently happened.

