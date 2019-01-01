Live Scores
African All Stars

Seattle Reign part ways with Ghana's Elizabeth Addo

Comments()
Getty
The Ghanaian midfielder is now a free agent after breaking her ties with the American topflight outfit.

Ghana international Elizabeth Addo announced that she has parted ways with American side Seattle Reign.

The 25-year-old joined the National Women Super League outfit from Swedish side Kvarnsveden in January 2018 and she made 13 appearances at the Cheney Stadium.

Article continues below

During her 2018 off-season, the Black Queens midfielder who previously played for Spartak and Ferencvarosi moved on loan to Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Editors' Picks

Despite having six-month left on her contract with The Reign, the Ghanaian star took to her official twitter handle to announce the news on Tuesday.

Having parted ways with the American club, Addo is now a free agent and she is expected to secure a new club in coming days following her impressive loan outing in Australia.

Close