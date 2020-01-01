Saudi takeover will boost Newcastle United's Champions League chances - Demba Ba

The Magpies are on the verge of having new owners and Ba believes the change could boost their chances of returning to Europe's elite competition

Demba Ba has backed his former club to compete for Premier League title and return to the if their £300 million takeover is completed by 's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saudi outfit headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is close to buying Newcastle United from the hands of Mike Ashley.

The takeover plans include Saudi PIF acquiring an 80 per cent stake in the club while the remaining 20 per cent is shared between the Reuben brothers and PCP Capital Partners.

Reports about a change in ownership excites Ba, who played on Tyneside between 2011 and 2013, scoring 29 goals in 58 appearances for the club.

The international believes the move would boost the Magpies' chances of competing against the best teams in and in Europe.

"If that goes through, I will be very happy because Newcastle is a club I love a lot," Ba told Sky Sports.

"I have spent a very great time there and if this goes through it's going to be another top team.

"I'm not going to say top club because Newcastle is already a top club, but it's going to be another top team, fighting for the title, fighting for the Champions League, and it's going to be only great for the Premier League and for Newcastle also.

"They will challenge. It does not mean they will win because we have seen for example a team like [Manchester] City, who have been challenging for a decade now for the Champions League.

"It's not an easy competition and just money does not give you any guarantee. If money would give you guarantee then for sure City would have had a couple of [titles], and other clubs also would have had more - Paris [Saint-Germain] would also have one."

Newcastle United, placed 13th in the Premier League table this campaign, last qualified for Champions League in the 2002-03 season and their last outing on the continent was the 2012–13 .