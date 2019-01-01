Sassuolo vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Old Lady can extend their lead at the summit of Serie A to 11 points if they pick up the win on Sunday

Juventus suffered a rare slip up in their chase for the Serie A title last weekend but can restore their 11-point advantage by winning at Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri were held to a 3-3 draw by Parma last Saturday, though they twice allowed a two-goal advantage to slip, with Gervinho grabbing the visitors’ equaliser in the 93rd minute.

However, Napoli dropped points against Fiorentina on Saturday, missing the chance to increase the pressure on Juve in the process.

Sassuolo are undefeated in three and are aiming to continue their strong start to Serie A life in 2019 against the biggest team in the league.

Game Sassuolo vs Juventus Date Sunday, February 10 Time 5:00pm GMT / 12noon ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and is available for streaming on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be televised on Premier Sports 1. It can be streamed via Premier Player and Eleven Sports 2.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player / Eleven Sports 2

Squads & Team News

Position Sassuolo squad Goalkeepers Consigli, Pegolo, Satalino, Turati Defenders Lirola, Magnani, Peluso, Rogerio, Lemos, Ferrari, Demiral Midfielders Bourabia, Sensi, Locatelli, Boga, Adjapong, Magnanelli Forwards Berardi, Babacar, Djuricic, Brignola, Di Francesco, Scamacca, Matri, Odgaard

Sassuolo are without Alfred Duncan due to suspension, while injuries prevent Marlon and Leonardo Sernicola from featuring.

Sassuolo starting XI: Consigli; Lirola, Magnani, Peluso, Rogerio; Locatelli, Sensi, Bourabia; Berardi, Babacar, Djuricic

Position Juventus squad Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Rugani, Caceres, Alex Sandro, Cancelo, Barzagli Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Spinazzola, Khedira Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Mandzukic, Kean

Juventus have issues at centre-back, where they will be without both Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini because of injury. Antonio Barzagli is, however, fit again.

Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado are both still missing.

Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Caceres, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Betting & Match Odds

Juventus are favourites to win this match, with bet365 offering them at evens. Atalanta can be backed at 11/4, while a draw is 23/10.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

A 3-3 home draw against Parma last weekend was a rare show of complacency from Juventus, who until that point had won 19 of their 21 Serie A fixtures this season.

Indeed, from 3-1 up, they should have closed out that fixture too against mid-table opponents but instead allowed their advantage to slip, drawing the ire of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had twice found the net.

“I'm happy about the goals but not the result. This is football,” Ronaldo told DAZN.

“We dropped back in the final few minutes and Parma capitalised on our mistakes.”

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri, meanwhile, admired his team’s desire to play but wants them to learn from the errors they made a week ago.

“They need to realise there is no shame in hoofing the ball into the stands if needs be,” he said to DAZN.

“At least we gave those who complained we weren't entertaining enough something to enjoy.

“It was conceptually the wrong thing to try to keep that in play. Just kick it out.”

Paulo Dybala is also likely to be back in the starting XI after leaving the bench early last weekend when he was an unused substitute. He was forced to apologise to the coach, who called him a “clever boy” for admitting his mistake.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, a more pragmatic Juventus are expected, with a focus on closing the game out once they are ahead.

Sassuolo have enjoyed a positive start to 2019, earning five points from three Serie A matches after being eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Napoli.

A scoreless draw against Inter on January 19 shows they can mix it with Italy’s best, but they have yet to face a test like Juve.