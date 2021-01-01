Sasere returns to Lugano after end of Hamrun Spartans loan

The Nigerian striker has reunited with the Swiss Super League outfit following the end of his loan spell in Malta.

Franklin Sasere has returned to Lugano after completing his loan spell at Maltese Premier League outfit Hamrun Spartans.

The 22-year-old trained with the rest of the Lugano team on Wednesday morning as he hopes to become a key figure at the Cornaredo Stadium.

Nigeria's Franklin Sasere has resumed training at @FCLugano1908 after completing his loan spell at Hamrun Spartans. There, he helped them win the Maltese Premier League. pic.twitter.com/jJwY761siE — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 5, 2021

The striker teamed up with Maurizio Jacobacci’s men on a season-long loan move in 2020 with the aim of getting regular playing opportunities.

There, he scored 14 goals as Mark Buttigieg won the Maltese elite division diadem for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.

Before heading for southern Switzerland, Sasere had penned a moving message to the club that would remain very dear to him.

“While it pains me to bid you all farewell, it troubles me to say I just came here on loan from a different club,” Sasere wrote on Instagram.

“Hamrun Spartans is very special to me, and I’m as sad as you are that I’m leaving. But the most important thing is not how long I stayed, but the footprints, the legacy, the history we both made to be crowned the Champions of the BOV Premier League.

“Today, I say goodbye to a magnificent club as it is Hamrun Spartans. Let me take this moment to acknowledge the deep gratitude I have for the president, the coaches, staff, administration, and the players.

“Thank y’all for your kindness & unwavering support. And to the fans that have supported me since the first day I wore this jersey, thank you all. I love you guys from the bottom of my heart. Wish you the best.”

Article continues below

After an impressive spell at Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Sunshine Stars, the striker completed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee – a move the player claimed would brighten his chances of playing in the Europa League.

“I have always dreamt of playing in the Europa League and here comes the chance. It is the biggest competition after the Champions League, so it will not be easy but I always want to learn,” he told Goal.

“This is a big challenge for me and I will make sure I help my team to the best of my ability. But more importantly, I want to learn from the players that are here.”