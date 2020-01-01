Sasere breaks Lugano duck in 9-0 obliteration of AC Sementina

The Nigerian striker opened his goal account for the Swiss top flight side in the decimation of the fifth-tier side on Saturday evening

Franklin Sasere has ended a nine-month wait for his first Lugano goal by netting in the 9-0 obliteration of AC Sementina.

The striker sealed a three-year move to the Swiss side from Professional League side .

He arrived in with the ambition of justifying his move, albeit has had to be patient in a bid to open his account for last season’s campaigner.

More teams

That wait has now come to an end, with Sasere finding the target in a pre-season game against the Swiss fifth-division outfit.

With prospect Christophe Lungoyi firing Maurizio Jacobacci’s men into a 10th-minute lead, the well-built forward doubled the advantage two minutes later thanks to an assist from strike partner Mattia Bottani.

Bottani registered his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 15th minute before Filip Holender made it four for the elite division outfit team in the 30th minute.

In the 44th minute, Bottani completed his brace of the afternoon before Bosnian-Herzegovinian midfielder Miroslav Covilo ensured that the first-half ended 6-0.

Sasere was replaced at half-time as manager Jacobacci fielded another eleven that included goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe who was making his debut since joining on a free transfer from SC Kriens.

Goals from Adrian Guerrero, Joaquin Ardaiz and Carlo Manicone completed the rout as Lugano now prepare for their next game against Bellinzona on Tuesday.

Article continues below

What really matters are those who want to help you win 🐆 pic.twitter.com/KuTQtHFgWa — Sasere Franklin (@saserefranklin9) August 22, 2020

Speaking after breaking his duck, ‘Mobutu’ as he is fondly called by admirers, is pleased with his display while assuring to keep working hard.

“After the game, I felt happy not just because of the goal but with my overall performance and that of my teammates,” Sasere told Goal. “The result shows everyone has been working so hard ever since we resumed to training – and that was evident in the scoreline.

“About the expectations, I won’t say much, all I can say is that I will continue working hard until the start of the league and see what is going to happen.”

In the 2020-21 season, Sasere featured in just five league games as his team narrowly missed out of a Europa League place having finished in fifth position with 47 points from 36 outings.