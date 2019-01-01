Sarri to miss Juventus matches against Parma & Napoli due to pneumonia recovery

The Italian coach's condition has improved since his diagnosis but he will miss his new side's first two Serie A games of the season

will play their first two games of the season without coach Maurizio Sarri on the touchline as he continues his recovery from pneumonia.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with the illness after missing his side's friendly win over Triestina on Saturday and has been unable to oversee training despite returning to the club's training ground on Monday.

The Bianconeri begin the 2019-20 league campaign with a visit to on Saturday before welcoming Sarri's old club to Turin on August 31, ahead the two-week international break.

Although Juve said the latest test results have shown an improvement in Sarri's condition, they confirmed he will be absent from the bench as he has been given time to recover.

"Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement," a statement read.

"To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

"The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC [Juventus Training Centre] to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible."

Juventus head into the new season looking to claim a ninth consecutive Serie A crown as well as capture their first title in over two decades. The Turin giants appointed Sarri this summer after Massimiliano Allegri brought an end to a successful five-year spell.

Sarri returned to following one season at in which he guided the Blues to victory and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

After finishing 11 points clear of Napoli last season, Juve have been busy adding to the squad in the close season. Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt was signed from in a €75 million (£68m/$84m) move, while full-back Danilo joined from as part of a deal that saw Joao Cancelo go the other way.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and returning club icon Gianluigi Buffon were added in free transfers.