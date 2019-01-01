Sarri to Juventus would be a turning point for Serie A - Sacchi

The former AC Milan and Italy boss was an admirer of coach's style at Napoli and thinks he could modernise the top flight

Maurizio Sarri's rumoured move to would be a turning point for Italian football, according to former manager Arrigo Sacchi, who is fed up with clubs overspending.

Sacchi credits Sarri for his frugality during his time in charge of between 2015 and 2018, and views the inability of sides to live within their means as a major problem in modern football.

Sarri now appears set to take the reins at Juventus iminently after agreeing terms with The Old Lady.

The Italian has reportedly asked to allow him to return to Serie A as Juve prepare a compensation package for the head coach.

And Sacchi believes the move could create a shift within the league.

“Italian football cannot be revived by just one player," he told Corriere dello Sport. "Our sport has not been kept up to date, apart from perhaps Napoli, who are one of the few clubs to have modernised.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis keeps a tight leash on his finances. It’s only right, because in my view, winning when in debt is like match-fixing, you are buying results.

“I’ve always thought that a Coach must be both screenwriter and director, whereas others view the role differently. I have a predilection for those who give a specific style to their teams.

“There are only four or five of those in , whereas the others are simply tacticians and all look the same. Carlo Ancelotti is an excellent strategist and he told me the other day ‘we need to be more courageous, run more risks.’"

Ancelotti replaced Sarri in charge of Napoli last summer and led the Gli Azzurri to a second-placed finish, 11 points off Juve.

Former boss Sarri, meanwhile, steered Chelsea to third in the Premier League and claimed a first major trophy as a coach with a title.

“Sarri is a Coach who proved he can give his teams a specific identity, Sacchi added. "The world is moving fast and I think Sarri going to Juventus would be an important turning point in our football.

“I was glad to see him win the Europa League with Chelsea, otherwise people might continue to call him a coach who is good, but never wins.

“The problem with his Chelsea squad is that the players have talent, but don’t work for the team.”