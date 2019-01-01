Sarri charged with misconduct following sending-off against Burnley

The Blues boss could be set for a sanction after his team's frustrating home draw

manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct following his sending-off against , the FA have announced on their official website.

The Italian was sent off for leaving his technical area and walking down the touchline towards the end of the game and there was an altercation between both sets of players and staff members at full-time.

Sarri subsequently refused to speak to the media after the game, with assistant boss Gianfranco Zola taking on those duties.

Zola explained that the tactician felt "frustrated" by being sent off and "offended" by something said to him from the Burnley bench.

The former Chelsea player insisted that his compatriot only left his area to assist the officials and tell his players to fall in line, and was therefore not pleased that he was sent to the stands as a result.

The Blues endured a blow to their hopes of a top-four finish as they drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge against the Clarets, and their manager could now face a sanction.

More to follow...