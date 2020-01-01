Sarabia 'not in it for the money' as midfielder eyes long-term PSG stay

The Spaniard sees his future in the French capital after enjoying an encouraging debut season at Parc des Princes

Pablo Sarabia has expressed his desire to remain at for the long-term, while insisting he is eager to further his career with the champions and is not simply "chasing money".

Sarabia completed a €20 million (£18m/$22m) switch to PSG from last summer, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at Parc des Princes.

He has since established himself as a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad, despite having to compete with a whole host of world-class players for a place in the German manager's line up.

The 27-year-old has racked up 31 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season, scoring an impressive 14 goals in total, while helping the team push for a clean sweep of major trophies.

Les Parisiens are on course to win a third successive Ligue 1 crown after opening up a 12-point lead at the top of the table, and are also through to the Coupe de final and quarter-finals.

Sarabia says his move to PSG was not fueled by financial gain, and he is hoping to contribute to the club's cause for many more years after earning Tuchel's trust over the last nine months.

"Those who know me know that I'm not chasing money. It's important, but it's never what will tip the scales," the international told So Foot.

"If I signed at PSG, it was really to progress. Signing here, I wanted to win titles and join the Spanish squad. This is what happened. In Seville, I made assists and scored goals, but I was not called up. In Paris, I do the same thing, and they call me. I want to fully identify myself in Paris and with PSG. I'm here for a long time."

Sarabia went on to assess his first season in the French capital, adding: "With the competition for places that we have in attack, I am quite happy with the season that I am putting together.

"For the moment, I am starting often from the bench, but I try to always be important for the team. When I come on, Tuchel wants me to use my game intelligence to open up spaces.

"He wants me to create holes in opposition defences. He asks me to be incisive and aggressive in attack."

PSG broke away from their usual superstar transfer policy when deciding to bring in Sarabia, and he acknowledges as much, but was delighted to receive a warm welcome from his new team-mates upon his arrival at the club which "immediately put him at ease".

“Seen from the outside, you could believe that my profile as a player does not correspond necessarily with that of a PSG player," he said. "Because here there are only stars and truly great players. The first time that I entered the dressing room, I felt an enormous connection between the players.

"Sincerely, I did not expect to be so well received. [Angel] Di Maria, [Leandro] Paredes, [Edinson] Cavani – very simple, very normal – immediately put me at ease. [Presnel] Kimpembe too. At the beginning, I didn’t understand anything he was saying to me, but he is very funny, he is a good guy.”