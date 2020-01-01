Santos striker Kaio Jorge leaving future in agent's hands amid Juventus links

The young Brazilian prospect is being targeted by the Serie A leaders among other clubs, but isn't letting it distract him

target Kaio Jorge says he is leaving any transfer dealings up to his agent.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward is on the Turin giants’ radar after breaking into the first-team picture at Santos.

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres confirmed in March that Juve had entered into talks to sign Jorge, with Goal learning that the Italian giants were considering triggering his €75 million (£69m/$81m) release clause.

But despite Peres making Juve’s interest a matter of public discussion, Jorge says he is simply concentrating on his football.

“I leave these things to my agent. I don’t get involved, he manages them,” the 18-year-old told the Corriere dello Sport.

“Right now, I’m very happy at Santos and I want to keep doing well, growing and improving my football.

“Every day I learn something new and get stronger.”

Jorge is the sixth-youngest player to represent Santos in the club’s history, having made his debut in the Brazilian back in September 2018.

He signed a three-year contract the following January, with the deal running until 2022.

Jorge has only scored once for Santos so far but won the Bronze Ball at last year’s Under-17 World Cup with five goals and an assist as won the tournament for the fourth time.

According to the Santos president, Juventus aren’t the only team interested in signing him.

"The market hasn't stopped even a second. I receive calls as normal. Football has stopped but the negotiations are still ongoing," Peres told CalcioMercato.

"It is not a secret that there is interest, but I don't want to be caught off guard. If the right offers do not arrive within a deadline that we will establish, we will keep him until the end of the season.

“Juventus asked about him, but made no formal offer. I told them his release clause is €75m, but we are open to negotiation. We were discussing closer to €30m (£28m/$32m), but not just with Juve.

"Two other Italian teams are very active as well as a French one. However, since no news has come out in the press, I cannot reveal the names."