Sane asking price will be 'different' as Bayern aim to sign Man City star for less than 2019 valuation

Uli Hoeness believes that the Germany international can be acquired for less money than was demanded in the summer of 2019

Leroy Sane’s asking price will be considerably “different” than it was in 2019, claims ’s honorary president Uli Hoeness, with it possible that he could be lured back to at a discounted rate.

The 24-year-old winger emerged as a top target for the Bundesliga giants during the last summer transfer window.

An agreement appeared to be in the pipeline at one stage, but Sane then suffered a serious knee injury during a Community Shield outing for City against .

He has not taken in a competitive appearance since and is fast approaching the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

With an expiring deal and fitness issues taken into account, along with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, transfer fees are expected to dip in the next window.

Goal has learned that City are reluctant to lower their demands when it comes to a player they have no intention of parting with for less than his full market value, but their hand may be forced.

Hoeness believes that will be the case, telling Bayerische Rundfunk of a long-running saga: "The price will be different compared to a year ago because he still had a two-year contract then and no cruciate ligament rupture."

Bayern are said to have put a €40 million (£35m/$43m) offer on the table for Sane, with personal terms agreed on a five-year deal, but Goal understands that is well short of City’s valuation.

Hoeness added: "I think there is speculation from various newspapers without anyone having any idea how it all works."

According to Bayern’s former forward and general manager, clubs around the world are going to have to accept that the bottom is falling out of what had become an inflated market.

With teams having to keep a close eye on their finances, eye-watering transfer fees could become a thing of the past.

With that in mind, the terms of most deals – including the one being mooted for Sane – may have to be reined in.

Hoeness went on to say:"“I think prices will go down quite a bit this year."

It now remains to be seen whether Bayern and City can reach a compromise in discussions, with the Germany international being lined up to head home after four years in .