Sandro wants Selangor to make a habit out of winning

There is no room for mistakes this season, reminds Selangor midfielder Sandro da Silva.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

2020 will be Brazilian midfielder Sandro da Silva's second season at . Despite his age and the fact that he was a last-minute replacement, in 2019 he was probably the Red Giants' most-important player, helping them finish the campaign in third place and reach the semi-finals.

But this season is when they need to start winning matches regularly, responded the 36-year old player to almost all questions asked by Goal on Thursday.

"Yes we have great players coming in, and congratulations to the management for successfully signing them. But we now have to start winning on the pitch, we need to win points and gain victory. This is how you make a strong team that feels like a family. Winning is important.

"I've been in Malaysia for almost five years and I've shown what I can do, but I'm still hungry for trophies and championships. If everyone does a good job, I don't see why we can't win at least one trophy this year.

"With the target of reaching Asia, we must start our league campaign well because we simply cannot make mistakes. But I believe my teammates and the staff will do a good job this year," said the former man.

Sandro was recently selected as part of Goal's Malaysia Super League Foreign Players Team of the Decade.

