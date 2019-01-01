Sandro answers three questions by Goal, including; will he stay at Selangor?

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Just before trained on Tuesday ahead of their Group D match against , Goal managed to pull Red Giants' star Sandro da Silva aside to ask him three questions on his performance this season, and on his future.

The 35-year old attacking midfielder had been signed as a last-minute replacement for Antonio German, but proved to be one of Selangor's standout performers this season, with his eight goals and multiple assists from 21 appearances.

Goal: What do you think of your performance for Selangor this season, as one of their key players?

Sandro: We've done a great job in the , not only me. All of the players have contributed to the team. Now we're in the Malaysia Cup, it's special, it's different, in terms of the atmosphere. We didn't do well in the first [Malaysia Cup] game (1-1 home draw against Felda United), but we'll keep going, work hard, stay positive and get a good result against Melaka.

Goal: Can Selangor reach the Malaysia Cup final, maybe even win it?

Sandro: We'll work hard to achieve that, but we go game by game, day by day. We'll do our best in training and matches, and it's possible for us to reach the final and lift the trophy. It's my dream after all.

Goal: Have you thought of next season; do you want to stay at Selangor?

Sandro: (Laughs) I cannot answer this because it's up to the management. But for me, I'm happy here, and so is my family. If we stay on, I want to help Selangor win trophies because they are a big club in Malaysia.

