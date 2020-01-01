‘Sancho worth Man Utd breaking the bank for’ – Fans won’t be happy if Red Devils miss out, says Ince

The former midfielder has questioned whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is right for the winger, but admits those at Old Trafford should push for a deal

Jadon Sancho is “worth breaking the bank for”, says Paul Ince, with expected to sound out the winger in the next transfer window.

Speculation has raged for some time regarding supposed interest in the international from Old Trafford.

Having previously spent time within the academy system at , the Red Devils are eager to offer the 20-year-old a return to familiar surroundings.

Any deal with Dortmund for the highly rated forward would not come cheap, with it suggested that a fee of £100 million-plus ($125m) would be needed in order to tempt the Bundesliga giants into a sale.

Ince believes Sancho is worth splashing the cash on, despite the United board stating that asking prices are likely to start coming down as finances are hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Red Devils midfielder told Paddy Power: “Ed Woodward was totally right when he said that, at Manchester United, there’ll be a ‘new normal’ in terms of spending because of the current situation.

“Where we’ll see it the most is with these crazily inflated transfer fees.

“A player that was £100m might now be more like £50m, and a £50m player might be more in the £20-30m region.

“What I have to say, though, is that I believe that’s a good thing. The amount clubs and agents were demanding around signings had got stupid. Although the circumstances are terrible, it will be good to see a sense of normality again with the huge amounts we were seeing for players.

“One player that Man Utd, and Ed Woodward, would probably change their thinking on is Jadon Sancho. He’s worth breaking the bank for.

“He’s still young, only 20, yet so established. He’s obviously incredibly talented, and although the club will be entering a bidding war if they want to buy him, if they have the chance they would be stupid not to.

“Fans would be right to be disappointed if they thought United had the chance to have Sancho, and the club didn’t fight for him.”

While urging United to make the most of any opportunity to snatch Sancho, Ince has already warned the youngster that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be the best manager for him at this stage of his development.

Any final call on future destinations is, however, likely to rest with the player himself, with there no shortage of options for Sancho to consider.