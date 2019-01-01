Sanchez suffers dislocated ankle tendons while on Chile duty

The Inter forward picked up the injury earlier this week which looks like it could rule him out for at least a few weeks

Alexis Sanchez will be allowed to return early from international duty to have an assessment on a potentially serious ankle injury, the Football Federation of (ANFP) has confirmed.

The winger was substituted late in Chile's goalless draw with in an international friendly on Saturday

The forward, who is on loan at from , will now travel back to Milan for tests on an injury that may require surgery.

Sanchez has suffered a ‘dislocation of his left ankle peroneal tendons’, according to the ANFP and will miss Tuesday's game against Guinea.

"Tests with magnetic resonance imaging and dynamic echotomography will be carried out to make the best therapeutic decision," the statement continued.

Sanchez was playing for his national team for the first time since June, when he was involved in Chile’s 0-0 draw with .

The 30-year-old has scored one goal since leaving United for Inter, his sole strike coming in a win away to , during which he was sent off.

However, Sanchez may be a doubt for Inter’s upcoming double-header against .

The Serie A side host the Germans on October 23 then travel to Dortmund for the reverse fixture in Group F two weeks later. In the league, Inter also face , and Brescia this month.

It looks like Antonio Conte’s side could be without Sanchez for the next few weeks at least, while he receives from the ankle problem.

The former and man has suffered repeated injuries in the last two years, particularly since he left the Emirates in 2018.

In his season and a half at Old Trafford, Sanchez was forced to miss long periods due to hamstring, knee and ankle injuries.

The problems drastically affected his time at United and Sanchez made just 45 appearances and scored only five goals in that time.

Article continues below

In comparison, at Arsenal, the forward played 188 times and scored 80 goals during his time at the London club.

As for Chile, they play Guinea on Tuesday at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez in .