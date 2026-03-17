Sampdoria: Palma training separately; Hadzikadunic and Abildgaard also out, but no 4-4-2 formation. Carrarese statement: "Let’s not get distracted by incidents and referees"

The day before the Carrarese v Sampdoria match – a crucial fixture in the battle for survival for both the Tuscan side and the Blucerchiati – was marked yesterday by a statement issued by the home club, which has recently been voicing strong protests against manager Calabro over a number of refereeing decisions. In the statement, addressed to the public, alongside a reference to the significance of the match (“On Wednesday, we face a crucial crossroads for this season: Sampdoria are coming to our ground, and we are all aware that it will be a match that is not only prestigious but also vital to achieving our season’s objective as soon as possible. The club is asking the team to give their all”), there is also a passage that has proved rather unpalatable and controversial to Sampdoria supporters.





“The club,” it reads, “is asking the team to give their all, playing with character, courage and determination, as has always been the case so far, to highlight, once again, what have always been the defining traits of our DNA. Furthermore, it hopes that the same energy and determination can also be seen in the stands of a full stadium, ready to support the lads on the pitch for the full ninety minutes and focused solely on our love for our colours, without being distracted by incidents or referees, towards whom, incidentally, we reiterate our respect, not least in light of the high-profile appointment scheduled for Wednesday."

This refers to the match between Carrarese and Catanzaro on 4 March, when match official Rocchi was present in the stands; he was verbally abused and escorted out of the stadium by security. However, the statement was interpreted by some Sampdoria fans as an attempt by the Azzurri to ‘cover their backs’. The feeling amongst a section of Sampdoria supporters is that the club wanted to pre-empt the situation, covering its bases ahead of the match.





As for Sampdoria, Lombardo worked with a 3-4-2-1 formation on the pitch yesterday. So no 4-4-2, as some had speculated; the formation might be used during the match itself. The usual list of injuries, with the main crisis this time in defence, where the manager will have to do without Hadzikadunic and Abildgaard. The Bosnian, already sidelined in recent matches due to a calf problem, was fielded against Venezia for a half, only to be substituted at half-time due to persistent discomfort in his calf. Henderson is also out; Pierini and Coda will return but, as widely expected, will not be risked from the start – the pair will start on the bench. Compared to Saturday’s match, the only change to the starting line-up could therefore be Ferrari in place of Hadzikadunic. All eyes are also on Palma: he trained separately yesterday, described as a ‘precautionary’ measure, but given the team’s recent history regarding their general physical condition, this term always sets off alarm bells.