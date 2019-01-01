Juventus rule Khedira out for a month after successful heart treatment

Juventus expect the German midfielder to be ready to return to football in a month after he had treatment following an irregular heartbeat

Sami Khedira will be out of action for a month after undergoing treatment on a heart problem, have confirmed.

The midfielder withdrew from the squad to face Atletico Madrid in the after the detection of an irregular heartbeat.

Khedira is not expected to return until late March after Juve confirmed he had been treated successfully.

"Today in the morning the player Sami Khedira underwent electrophysiological study and successful interventional therapy with ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus, performed by Prof. Fiorenzo Gaita, JM cardiologist consultant for Juventus," the club said in a statement.

"After a short period of convalescence the player will be able to resume his activity approximately within one month."

Khedira, who joined from in 2015, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season.

Massimiliano Allegri's side face Atletico in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.