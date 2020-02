Samatta makes Premier League history with Aston Villa debut vs Bournemouth

The 27-year-old becomes the first Tanzanian to feature in the English elite league having been handed a starter’s role against Bournemouth

Mbawana Samatta has become the first Tanzanian to play in the English Premier League following his debut for against Bournemouth.

Having made his debut against in the League Cup, the 27-year-old who joined the Clarets from was handed a starter’s role against Bournemouth.