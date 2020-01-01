Samatta looks forward to Wembley experience with Aston Villa in League Cup final

The Tanzania international has expressed his feelings after making his first appearance for the Claret and Blue Army against the Foxes

Mbwana Samatta is delighted with his debut appearance for in their 2-1 League Cup victory against on Tuesday night.

The Taifa Stars captain, who joined the Villa Park outfit this January from Belgian club , was afforded his first appearance and shone, helping his side advance into the final of the competition.

The 27-year-old almost registered his first Villa goal in the encounter when he found the back of the net in the 24th minute after Matt Targett had opened the scoring but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Kelechi Iheanacho later levelled for the Foxes before Trezeguet notched the match-winner to ensure the Claret and Blue Army nicked a place in the final of the competition at Wembley.

Following the display, Samatta, who featured for 67 minutes in the game, took to social media to express his feelings on his first game for Dean Smith’s men.

“Great win yesterday night and happy with my debut,” Samatta posted on Instagram.

“Fantastic atmosphere from the fans and top performance from the lads. Wembley here we come.”

Samatta will hope to make his Premier League debut when Aston Villa take on Bournemouth on Saturday.