‘It was money race’ – Samatta’ father reveals how Anderlecht missed chance to sign Tanzanian

The Taifa Stars striker had made his name and attracted many offers after spending time with TP Mazembe from 2011 to 2016

Mbwana Samatta’s father, Ally Samatta, has revealed how Genk won the race against Anderlecht to sign the Tanzanian star in 2016 in what was his first move to Europe.

Ally has stated his son had attracted numerous offers after some stellar performances with Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Samatta sr. said Genk ultimately were able to sign the striker given the amount of money they offered.

“Many clubs including Anderlecht wanted him and even the player himself had revealed his desire to play for Anderlecht," Ally, without revealing the amount of money offered, said in an interview with Azam TV.

"The tussle between Anderlecht and Genk was won with money as the latter offered a lucrative deal that won Samatta's heart in the end."

Ally also revealed how reluctant TP Mazembe’s owner Moise Katumbi was to let the former Simba SC star leave.

“After playing for two and half years and helping TP Mazembe achieve incredible records; he played for them in the Fifa Club World Cup after becoming African champions and TP Mazembe were champions in the season Samatta was with them, Katumbi did not want Samatta to leave,” added the father.

“Many clubs had approached him for offers especially after emerging as the best player in Africa. Katumbi employed delay tactics in order to wait for the Belgian transfer window to close and see Mbwana fail to make a move.

“And Katumbi felt losing Samatta was going to be a huge blow for him and the club itself. He approached Samatta and asked him not to leave as he was ready to hand him a new contract of five years. Samatta was categorical that he preferred to leave for Europe after he considered his age was also advancing.

“All through, Katumbi was reluctant to let Mbwana leave and also gave him room to decide the amount of salary he would want every month in order to remain at TP Mazembe. Samatta stood his ground and said he wanted to play in Europe.”

The Tanzanian captain, currently with Fenerbahce of Turkey, joined TP Mazembe in 2011 from Simba and remained with the Congolese heavyweights until 2016. He scored 60 goals for the club in 103 games.

At Genk, he played from 2016 to 2020 and scored 43 goals from 101 games.