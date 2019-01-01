Salomon Kalou stars as Werder Bremen hold Hertha

The Cote d'Ivoire international provided an assist as the Old Lady got forced to a share of the spoils at Olympiastadion

Salomon Kalou was in fine form as Werder Bremen held Hertha to a 1-1 stalemate in Saturday’s German Bundesliga game.

After returning to winning ways against Borussia M'glabach last time out following back-to-back defeats to Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich, the Old Lady’s effort at consolidating on the performance was thwarted by a late-minute strike from Claudio Pizarro.

Davie Selke opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the encounter after benefitting from Kalou’s assist.

As the game looked to be heading the way of Pal Dardai’s men, Claudio Pizarro then scored in the additional time to force the home team to a share of spoils.

The former Chelsea winger who made his 18th league appearance in the tie was replaced by Lukas Klunter with nine minutes to time.

Hertha are now ninth in the league log as their failure to clinch the maximum points denied them a place in the Europa League qualification spot after gathering 32 points from 22 games

They make a trip to Allianz Arena for their next league game against Bayern Munich on February 23.