Salomon Kalou helps Hertha Berlin end eight-game winless run in German Bundesliga

The Cote d'Ivoire international scored his sixth goal of the season as Pal Dardai's men returned to winning ways in the German top-flight

Salomon Kalou was on target in ’s 3-1 win over in a game on Saturday.

The 33-year-old wrapped up the victory at the Olympic Stadium with his 67th-minute effort after Vedad Ibisevic and Ondrej Duda fired the Old Lady ahead in the first half.

The triumph came as a relief for Hertha, who ended an eight-game winless streak with their first victory since March 2 [vs. 05].

Pal Dardai's side moved to 10th in the Bundesliga table with 40 points from 32 matches. They will be looking to build on Saturday's win when they take on and for their last two league games of the season.

After making 97 international appearances, Kalou has not played for Cote d’Ivoire since 2017, but the former star will turn his attention to the Elephants’ campaign at the 2019 .

They have been drawn into Group D against Namibia, and .